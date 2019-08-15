North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,927 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Lucas Capital Management owned 0.33% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 50,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,299. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.47. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 7,737.05% and a net margin of 90.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

