North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.47, 4,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 20,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of North American Palladium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of North American Palladium in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $608.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.09.

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter. North American Palladium had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

