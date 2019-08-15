Norma Group (NOEJ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Norma Group (ETR: NOEJ) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Norma Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/22/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Norma Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/26/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR NOEJ traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €26.90 ($31.28). The stock had a trading volume of 103,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of €32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34. The company has a market cap of $857.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.86. Norma Group SE has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($31.86) and a 1-year high of €59.50 ($69.19).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

