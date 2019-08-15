Nord/LB Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHA. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.71 ($10.13).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €5.84 ($6.79) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.46.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.