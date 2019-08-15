Noku (NOKU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,248.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Noku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Noku has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $3,248.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noku has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00276557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01345824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023218 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00096214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.