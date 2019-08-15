Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXMD. Oppenheimer cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $726.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,472,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,844.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Bernick acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 80,549 shares of company stock worth $241,217 over the last three months. 18.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

