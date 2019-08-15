NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,507,700 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 2,686,300 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. NIC has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. NIC had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGOV. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in NIC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in NIC during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in NIC by 477.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.