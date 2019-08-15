Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $589,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,500,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after acquiring an additional 99,889 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 157.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $4,450,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen increased their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

