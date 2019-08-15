Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.44

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.44 and last traded at $82.84, with a volume of 7694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Nevro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $150,035.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

