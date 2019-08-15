NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Down 21.1% in July

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NetSol Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTWK. TheStreet cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other NetSol Technologies news, Director Naeem Ghauri bought 5,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 37.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

