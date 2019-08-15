NetKoin (NTK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $865.00

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One NetKoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last week, NetKoin has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. NetKoin has a total market cap of $109,901.00 and approximately $865.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00066010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00351033 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009589 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000101 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006945 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001213 BTC.

NetKoin Profile

NetKoin (NTK) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com . NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

