NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTAP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,032. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $1,817,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,322.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,816,000 after buying an additional 332,665 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 629.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 119,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 103,545 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6,974.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 251,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after buying an additional 247,956 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

