Nerva Price Tops $0.0311 on Major Exchanges (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $529,732.00 and $620.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00274274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.37 or 0.01310212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00095594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.