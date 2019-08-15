Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%.

NASDAQ NEPT traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 98,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,961. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $445.61 million, a PE ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 367,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.