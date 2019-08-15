Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Issues Earnings Results

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NEON traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,188. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Neonode in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Neonode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Neonode as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

