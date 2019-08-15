Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Shares Down 2.6%

Neo Lithium Corp (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 33,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49.

About Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.