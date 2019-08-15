Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the software’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

ALTR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.14.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $452,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Dagg sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $40,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 429,795 shares of company stock worth $17,021,625. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $12,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,053,897 shares of the software’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 218,111 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 59.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the software’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,673,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $148,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,497 shares during the period. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

