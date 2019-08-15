Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,254. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $160.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 983.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,224,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,111,609 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

