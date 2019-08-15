National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.11%.

NSEC stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.11. National Security Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $16.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get National Security Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.