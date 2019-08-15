National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.31

Shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.31 and last traded at $87.31, with a volume of 1512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.05.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Presto Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 975.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 600.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 135.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

