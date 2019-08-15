National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.31

Shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.31 and last traded at $87.31, with a volume of 1512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.05.
Separately, TheStreet lowered National Presto Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.50.
National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.
