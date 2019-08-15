National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director James Paul Abernathy Sells 1,714 Shares

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,714 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $145,312.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,770.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Paul Abernathy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National HealthCare alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, James Paul Abernathy sold 919 shares of National HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $73,060.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.35. 284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,687. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 183.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 56.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.