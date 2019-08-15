National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) will report sales of $73.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.10 million. National Bank reported sales of $67.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Bank will report full year sales of $287.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.55 million to $288.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $305.34 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $308.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Bank.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. National Bank has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Bank by 997.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

