National Bank Financial Lowers Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) to Sector Perform

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$13.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTL. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. GMP Securities upgraded Mullen Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.07.

TSE:MTL remained flat at $C$8.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 219,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,887. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.65 and a 52 week high of C$16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $998.98 million and a PE ratio of -57.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

