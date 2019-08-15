National Bank Financial Cuts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$10.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s current price.

SES has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.17.

Shares of TSE:SES traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 196,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,371. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.94 and a twelve month high of C$9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.98.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director George Wadsworth sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total transaction of C$40,554.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,891,382.56.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

