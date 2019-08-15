National Bank Financial Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$22.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MI.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.36.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 48,478 shares. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.87. The company has a market capitalization of $459.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$20.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.69.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

