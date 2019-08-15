NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 69.17% and a negative net margin of 208.66%.

Shares of NNDM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 66,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41. NANO DIMENSION/S has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Get NANO DIMENSION/S alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in NANO DIMENSION/S during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NANO DIMENSION/S by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 804,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 291,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NANO DIMENSION/S by 1,710.0% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 841,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 794,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.