Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Announces Earnings Results

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

In other news, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

