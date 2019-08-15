Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Trading Down 8.5%

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)’s share price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $18.04, 10,809,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 6,987,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77.
In other news, Director Richard A. Mark acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Coury acquired 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,171.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,194 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,711.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 1,111.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 1,111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
About Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.