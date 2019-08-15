Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Trading Down 8.5%

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)’s share price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $18.04, 10,809,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 6,987,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Mark acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Coury acquired 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,171.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,194 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,711.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 1,111.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 1,111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

