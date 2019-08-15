MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) SVP Sharon L. Ferguson Sells 5,500 Shares

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MFSF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFSF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 510.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in MutualFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

