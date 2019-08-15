Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 368.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,859,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,574 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,765,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,218,000 after acquiring an additional 59,594 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,507,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,718,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 462,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $706,482.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,877. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

