Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 150 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $147,094.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,172.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $77,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,371.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,459 shares of company stock worth $1,031,540. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

