Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

