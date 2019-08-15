Moreno Evelyn V Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 174,390.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 620,831 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 197,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 595,855 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $371,090,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,177,000 after buying an additional 201,869 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,150,000 after buying an additional 173,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $9.84 on Thursday, hitting $1,881.35. 8,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,407. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,019.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,891.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $20.13 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,988.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,066.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

