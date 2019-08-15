Moreno Evelyn V Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 2.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $119.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

