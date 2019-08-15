Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $41.21 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 2.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned about 0.14% of Amphenol worth $41,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amphenol by 138.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,476,000 after acquiring an additional 433,038 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17,851.7% in the first quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 411,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 408,805 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 26.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,916,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 396,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,993,000 after purchasing an additional 337,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $27,049,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.41.

APH traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $84.53. 53,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,983. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.34.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

