Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Reduced by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $208,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 159.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 53,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie set a $63.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $56.93. 148,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.43. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.