MonetaryUnit (MUE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $599.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $599.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010938 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003020 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 166,514,636 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

