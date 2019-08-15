Moderna’s (MRNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moderna from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Moderna from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. Moderna has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

