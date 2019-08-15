Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $88.00

Mobius Investment Trust PLC (LON:MMIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 98033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.80 ($1.19).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.25.

About Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

