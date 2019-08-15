Mithril (MITH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.81 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. Mithril has a market cap of $12.69 million and $1.81 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bithumb, Ethfinex and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007520 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,505,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, HitBTC, CoinExchange, BitForex, Gate.io, FCoin, LBank, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

