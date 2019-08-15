Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Reaches $0.0138

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 5% against the dollar. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Mercatox and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00271209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.01320426 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023263 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00096010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

