Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Trading 10.7% Higher

Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) shares traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83, 145,108 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 165,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on Midas Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.92, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73. The firm has a market cap of $215.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

