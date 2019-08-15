MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. MICT had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 254.58%.

Shares of MICT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73. MICT has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.08% of MICT worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

