Michael Finley Buys 10,000 Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CEO Michael Finley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,603. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 648,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,610. The company has a market capitalization of $530.65 million, a P/E ratio of -364.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Boingo Wireless Inc has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $35.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $151,000.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

