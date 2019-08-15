Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $59,000.00.

Shares of TYME opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TYME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 499,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

