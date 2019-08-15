MIB Coin Trading Down 27.1% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $351,761.00 and $10,882.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027073 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003910 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001081 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 329,523,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,221,895 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.