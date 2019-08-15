Metronome (MET) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $54,826.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00006384 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $51.55 and $5.60.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00276155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.01352305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023249 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00096231 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,198,619 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,495 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $5.60, $7.50, $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $18.94, $33.94, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

