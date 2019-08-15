Meritor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,245 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,679% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.42 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59. Meritor has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a return on equity of 83.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Meritor by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Meritor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 222,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.