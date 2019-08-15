Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Trimmed by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.47. 771,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

