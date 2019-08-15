Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Nomura

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Nomura in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MLCO. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Shares of MLCO opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 40,510 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

